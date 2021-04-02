Jordan Cornette previews the Final Four on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s been an NCAA Tournament of the unexpected, but two of the favorites have found their way in the Final Four as many expected.

Baylor and Gonzaga, the two favorites to start the season, have lived up to expectations this season. They’re each a win away from meeting for the championship on Monday night, but Houston along with UCLA will have something to say about that.

Jordan Cornette of the ACC Network joined GN Sports to talk about the Final Four with Lauren Magiera on Friday. They also discusses a number of topics in the world of college basketball as well, and you can watch that conversation in the video above.