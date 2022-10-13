CHICAGO – Joe Maddon is busy gardening, grilling and golfing these days, but all the knowledge he gained during nearly two decades of managing has been distilled into a new book.

It’s called The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life. Maddon worked with Tom Verducci on it, recording his thoughts for over 100 hours while riding his bicycle.

Josh Frydman talked to the former Cubs skipper about how the book came together, his thoughts on the legacy he left on the North Side and if the White Sox job appeals to him.