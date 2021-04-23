Joe Cowley discusses the Bulls as they approach their final weeks of the season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s been quite a month for the Bulls in a number of areas.

They had a an eventful trade deadline, then struggled, got some momentum, struggled again, then Zach LaVine was put in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

All of these factors, plus the general adjustment the team is having under Billy Donovan, have put the Bulls on the cusp of making the postseason. Complicating things, the Bulls cannot get a first round pick unless they get in the top four since it was part of the Nikola Vucevic trade to Orlando.

