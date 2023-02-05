PHOENIX, Ariz. – The pillar of most franchises is the quarterback. But, there has not been one quite like Jim McMahon.

Cool, creative, and as tough as they come.

The Punky QB almost lost his foot to infection following bone spur surgery, but he guts it out to keep playing the game he loves – barefoot of course.

Jarrett Payton teed it up with McMahon to hear about how he almost wasn’t a Bear because of a beef with George Halas, what made the ’85 team so special, if the death threats he received at Super Bowl XX made him fear for his life, and why – whether it was a Rozelle headband or a Bears jersey at the Packers White House visit – he’s never been afraid to speak his mind.