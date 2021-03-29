Jason Benetti talks White Sox on the Field and in the Booth

White Sox TV announcer Jason Benetti joined Dan Roan Monday on GN Sports. Benetti talked about the loss of Eloy Jimenez, the promising White Sox pitching staff, and what his broadcasts with Steve Stone will look and sound like this season.
by: Joel LiberatorePosted: / Updated:
White Sox TV announcer Jason Benetti joined Dan Roan Monday on GN Sports. Benetti talked about the loss of Eloy Jimenez, the promising White Sox pitching staff, and what his broadcasts with Steve Stone will look and sound like this season.