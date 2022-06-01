CHICAGO – Brother Rice senior Jack Lausch is a jack-of-all-trades, choosing to play several sports instead of specializing in one.

“I always thought as a kid, you know, have fun, play all the sports,” Lausch said. “A lot of the pro athletes, that’s what they did. The biggest thing is you learn to compete playing all three sports, being in the 7th inning of a baseball game is different than the 4th quarter of a football game or basketball game.”

Lausch not only excels on the baseball diamond, the football field and the basketball court, but in the classroom as well. He was one of just 13 boys named to the IHSA All-Academic Team.

“I’ve always been taught and stressed that [academics] is a big deal,” said Lausch, who credits his parents John and Mary for instilling in him a strong work ethic and focus on grades. “That solves a lot of problems if you’re a good student.”

“He’s a top five student in the class, one of most humble superstars we’ve had,” said Brother Rice head baseball coach Sean McBride. “He’s easy to coach, so I stay out of his way and let him be himself, and he’s done great job leading this group.”

His smarts and skills attracted Notre Dame, where the 6-3, 195-pound quarterback and outfielder verbally committed to play football and baseball for the Fighting Irish last June.

“It was right after Covid [2020] summer, he just became an animal, got draft looks, and offers left and right,” said teammate and best friend Nick Daugherty. “I was like, ‘wow he could really do this right now make it big.’”

But following a breakout senior season on the gridiron where he combined for 41 touchdowns with his arm and legs, Coach Fitz and the Northwestern Wildcats came calling, offering a scholarship, and landing Lausch.

“Just to get a call [from Northwestern] and the opportunity to play there, unbelievable opportunity, meeting people there, being on campus I knew it was the right place for me,” Lausch said.

And while he hopes to be the next in line of pro quarterbacks Northwestern has produced under Fitzgerald, his Major League Baseball draft stock has soared after leading the Crusaders to 32-5 record this season and the top seed in the 4A IHSA State Playoffs.

“He’s embraced the whole thing, gone back and forth [on his college decision],” McBride said. “He had a huge fall and was waiting for a big school [to offer a scholarship]. He started with a bang in baseball and scouts were all over him. That’s his call. Whatever he does, he’ll have success.”

His biggest moment of the season to date? A March walk-off home run over the 4th ranked team in the nation, IMG Academy.

“It was like Rocky fighting the Russian,” recalls McBride. “It was something I’ve never experienced on a baseball field in my life.”

Lausch says his current focus is helping Brother Rice win a State title, and when his baseball season ends, he’ll sit down and think about what comes next. His long-term goal is to run his own team one day as a general manager. But his playing days have just as bright a future—under center or in center field.