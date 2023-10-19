CHICAGO — Unless there is a dramatic change in his prognosis, a rookie quarterback is going to be under center for the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields remains doubtful after suffering a dislocated thumb in the 19-13 loss to the Vikings, so Tyson Bagent is in line to start against the Raiders.

It continues one of the best stories on the team this season as the undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd University made the team and then beat out Nathan Peterman for the backup spot.

Bagent had a so-so debut against the Vikings, leading a touchdown drive around two turnovers that would seal the Bears’ loss to Minnesota.

Could his upcoming start actually have fans – and maybe Jarrett Payton – a little excited to see what he can do against Las Vegas on Sunday?

He discussed that with Josh Frydman on Wednesday’s GN Sports as they talked about what Bagent could bring to the team should he start in place of Fields.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.

