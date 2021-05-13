Greg Matzek talks about the Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama on GN Sports

CHICAGO – After a decade of being one of the best players in the National Football League and helping his team to the top of the league, could a break-up be on the way?

That’s the way things sound when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who more and more seem headed toward a divorce after an incredible run.

Could Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, play his 2021 season elsewhere? What could that mean for the NFC North, which suddenly opens up with the quarterback gone?

Greg Matzek of WTMJ-AM discussed that on GN Sports with Lauren Magiera this past Friday. Watch their discussion in the video above.