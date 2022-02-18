Scott Pioli peels back curtain on Bears GM Ryan Poles

CHICAGO – When Scott Pioli took over as general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2009, Ryan Poles was one of the first guys he hired.

Pioli tried to overwhelm him with work, but Poles was up for the challenge, staying even-keeled without being afraid to speak up to his boss about problems in the organization.

Jarrett Payton goes deep with Pioli in the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast for more stories about the Bears new GM.

