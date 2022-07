CHICAGO – On the national stage, the White Sox are often afterthoughts. ESPN barely knows they exist.

But, at MLB Network at least one on-air host bleeds black and white. Stephen Nelson is part of the small fraternity of Sox diehards with that big of a platform.

Josh Frydman talked to him about his Sox allegiance and how he’s managing through this disappointing season thus far on the latest episode of the GN Sports: Unedited podcast.

