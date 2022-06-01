SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA Finals tip off Thursday as two of the best defensive teams in the league go head to head.

Golden State joined Boston as two of the four franchises to ever make the championship round six times in an eight-year span. But, the Celtics haven’t been to the party in over a decade.

Bally Sports NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson previewed the marquee matchup with Josh Frydman and weighed in on where he thinks Zach LaVine will land in free agency in the latest GN Sports: Unedited podcast.

