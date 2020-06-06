From COVID-19 to issues of race, Robbie Gould talks about a number of topics on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Entering his 16th season in the league, he’s a player that can provide wisdom and perspective to a number of situations that are currently top of mind in the NFL.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the biggest part of the conversation for the last two-and-a-half months. Over the past week-and-a-half, the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer has take center stage.

Issues of police brutality and racism against African-Americans have been front and center for those in the NFL – from players to commissioner Roger Goodell.

Current 49ers and former Bears’ kicker Robbie Gould didn’t shy away from talking about any of it during his interview with Jarrett Payton for GN Sports this week. See his full interview in the video above.