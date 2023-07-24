As “Messi Mania” continues to sweep Major League Soccer, the Argentinian legend’s next match comes Tuesday against Atlanta United FC – and local product Brad Guzan. The veteran keeper out of Evergreen Park talked to WGN’s Josh Frydman about facing Leo Messi, the buzz the superstar has created around American soccer, his own recovery from major injuries in the last year and how much longer the 38-year-old two-time World Cup participant wants to keep playing.

Guzan’s alma mater Providence Catholic will also be hosting a watch party Tuesday night and raffling off tickets to see Messi at Solider Field in October when Chicago Fire FC host Inter Miami.