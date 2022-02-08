Eric Dickerson shows love for Rams, frustration for lack of Black NFL coaches

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Eric Dickerson and the Rams have not always seen eye to eye, but there is no doubt who he will be rooting for Sunday at SoFi.

“I just made a $1,500 bet with a guy. $1,500 to win $1,000. I ain’t talking about points. You said ‘win.’ I’m going with my football team. I feel very, very confident about this game. The best thing of all – I don’t have to play. I can say what I want to say. They can’t put my quotes up. You know you see it during the week. I don’t play no football, so who cares what I say. But, most definitely I’m going with the Rams.”

Dickerson loves this year’s team, especially Matthew Stafford.

“People who look at Matt Stafford have said, ‘Oh, he’s not the guy, Eric. I’m telling you. He played in Detroit. He threw all those interceptions. He had all those big numbers, but he could never win the big one. He never won a playoff game.’ All the negative stuff. I’m sure as a player he’s tired of hearing it because I’m tired of hearing it for him. I’ve always liked Matthew Stafford as a player. He reminded me of Brett Favre – a gunslinger. He played for a bad football team for many years. It’s really unfair because you know how football is, you play for those bad teams and you have no choice. They blame the star player. So who do they blame? They blame Matt Stafford.”

A Super Bowl title makes Stafford a lock to join him in the Hall of Fame. At least that’s what Dickerson believes. He also thinks Aaron Donald is on his way to Canton, too.

One thing Dickerson is not a fan of, is how Black coaches like Brian Flores have been treated.

“You see in the NFL, it never changes. It’s been like that since the inception of the National Football League.

“It’s a little better. We’re not in the 50’s and the 60’s, but still thinking Black players and Black coaches only have certain things they can do, certain jobs they can hold – it just hasn’t changed. It’s sad to say that, but that’s just the ugly truth. They want to avoid it. They don’t want to talk about it. They want to talk about everything else, but that.

“You have to have the right man in place. It’s not just about having a Black coach. It’s about having a guy that can lead them, can coach them, and get the job done. I don’t care what color he is. It’s just sad that we don’t have the same opportunity. I think that’s the most frustrating part. All we want is fairness. It’s the same for being an on the field player. It’s different for the Black player than it is for the white player. It’s a fact. You might not want to hear it. My dad would say the truth is not always popular but it is the truth.”