Eddie Olczyk talks about the Blackhawks’ ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ efforts on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Three years ago, he was in the midst of the fight of his life.

Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer in 2017 and went under heavy chemotherapy immediately. With support of family, doctors, the Chicago Blackhawks and their fans, the commentator beat the disease, with an emotional announcement during a broadcast in March.

Helping those who are fighting cancer is now a big part of Olczyk’s life and he’s helping the Blackhawks with their efforts in November with the NHL’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” initiative.

Lauren Magiera spoke to Eddie about that for GN Sports on Tuesday along with other topics concerning the Blackhawks ahead of the 2020-2021 season. You can watch that interview in the video above.

