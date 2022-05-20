CHICAGO – Dan Roan had a chance to catch up with one of his favorites — former Westinghouse and Illini star Eddie Johnson.

Eddie spent 17 years in the NBA and scored almost 20,000 points. He’s still deep into the game. Eddie has a national radio show ‘NBA Today’ on every weekday at 3pm on Sirius XM. He’s also the color analyst for Phoenix Suns broadcasts.

He and Dan break down that 30-point loss to Dallas in Game 7, his illustrious Illini career and what it took to make it where he is today on the latest GN Sports: Unedited podcast.

Subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify or Amazon Music.