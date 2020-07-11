Ed Sherman talks about the Big Ten’s scheduling decision on GN Sports

CHICAGO – He’s the appropriate person to talk about this subject considering his recent deep dive into the history of the conference’s athletics.

From Grange and Owens to Magic and Woodson, from Stagg and Hayes to Gable and Izzo, read in-depth profiles of how these ultimate competitors made their legends in Big Ten. Order now for the perfect Father’s Day gift.https://t.co/omnyqQx8SR — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) June 9, 2020

Longtime reporter turned author Ed Sherman wrote “This is Big” last fall as he examined the proud history on the Big Ten Conference from the beginnings in the 1800s to modern day.

On Friday, he was on GN Sports to talk about something that’s going to affect the conference in the next few months: The COVID-19 pandemic. Already the league has announced that football teams will only play conference opponents this fall as they try to keep the travel down to help with player safety.

Ed talked about what the season might look like with Josh Frydman on Friday’s GN Sports. You can watch their full discussion in the video above.

