CHICAGO — It’s a chance to be a part of women’s college basketball history along with helping out a worthy charity.

This is all thanks to DePaul women’s basketball heading to the great outdoors on Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.

Doug Bruno’s Blue Demons will be facing national runner-up Iowa at Kinnick Stadium at 2 p.m. that day in the latest college basketball scrimmage that’s going to be staged to benefit charity.

The schools will take to the outdoor floor in front of an expected crowd of 50,000 people at the Hawkeyes’ football stadium. This would set the NCAA record for the most fans to watch a women’s basketball game, besting the attendance for the UConn-Oklahoma 2002 national title game in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Funds from the contest will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, which is located directly across from Kinnick Stadium. It’s become a tradition for fans to wave to the patients during football games at the end of the first quarter.

“To have this opportunity to play and really see what our team is made of and also on a stage this big,” said DePaul forward Jorie Allen. “It plays such significance in the growth of women’s basketball, so I’m really honored to be a part of it.”

The seeds for this unique contest were actually planted a year ago, when Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder brought her team to DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus & McGrath-Phillips Arena for a closed-door preseason scrimmage.

“Her and I were just talking and said ‘It’s a shame nobody saw this,'” said Bruno. “I think that little germination of coach-talk after the game set coach Bluder to the thought process of let’s try to put this out in the football field.”

Indeed that has happened, as the Blue Demons will take part in a historic moment in women’s basketball on Sunday afternoon in Iowa City.