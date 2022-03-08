DePaul big man Yor Anei lands NIL deal for inspiring underdog story

CHICAGO – When you meet Yor Anei, there are things that stick out right away.

His 6’10 frame for one. And a smile nearly as wide.

“I’m a pretty goofy guy off the court. I’m always smiling. It kind of brightens up the room, people say.”

“He’s the most goofiest guy on the team,” noted DePaul guard Javon Freeman-Liberty. “He makes everybody laugh. He lights up the room when he comes in. Funny guy. I love him as a teammate.”

The DePaul senior credits his mom Kathleen for his positive personality even though things haven’t always been easy. His family fled civil war in Sudan in the late 90s, immigrating to California where Anei, the youngest of six siblings, was born.

“I thank my mom every time I’m on the phone with her. I work hard and try to achieve my goals just so I can make her happy.”

Anei grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, where despite his size, he was hesitant to hoop.

“I actually learned from my older brother because he had been playing basketball since he was about seven, eight years old. I didn’t like basketball at all. He, finally, forced me to play when I was 13. He would always train me and to this day he still trains me.”

He earned a scholarship to Oklahoma State, then transferred to SMU before landing in Lincoln Park this summer.

“One thing with Yor, you’re never going to question Yor’s effort. He’s going to play hard every time he steps out there on the court. He’s going to do what the coach asks of him. He’s going to accept his role,” remarked Blue Demon head coach Tony Stubblefield. “Yor’s one of those guys who never came in asking about shots or getting more shots or being the focal point offensively. Yor’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”

But there’s another thing you might not notice about Anei.

He’s excelling on the court despite missing two fingers – the result of a childhood accident when he stuck his right index and middle fingers in a blender.

“As a kid, I used to tell people a lion bit my fingers or something like that, but I grew out of that. I was a jokester.”

Anei is a natural righty. He writes with his right hand. He kicks with his right foot. But to compensate for his injury on the basketball court, he taught himself to shoot with his left hand.

“I really learned how to do everything like I have all my fingers, honestly. Some days I forget. ‘Dang I’m missing my fingers,’ Because of how I carry myself, it’s not a problem. It’s like nothing ever harppened.”

He’s used both hands to block 217 career shots, top-20 among active Division I players.

“It’s amazing and he hurt one of those eight. So, he’s really been playing with seven recently,” Stubblefield joked. “But, Yor’s a tough, hard-nosed young man. He’s overcome some adversity and he’s stuck with it. He never uses it as crutch or as an excuse. He just comes out, works hard every day.”

The big man has also overcome obstacles in the classroom. He was diagnosed with dyslexia before his senior year of high school, and ADHD during his sophomore year at Oklahoma State.

“It definitely helped because I used to just think school was harder for me then it was for other people. I used to just think school came naturally for some people. I would just think I was a little slower, had to work a little bit harder than others, but in reality, I had a learning disability that I didn’t even know about.”

Anei has a 3.0 GPA and his perseverance caught the attention of Chicago-based car insurance company Clearcover. Thanks to the NCAA’s new NIL policy, Anei landed a sponsorship deal as one of their inspired underdog stories.

“I’ve had that underdog mentality my whole life just because of my story, my family’s story, my mother’s story and how hard she works. I just got that work ethic from her.”

A generational work ethic for an underdog who is much more than meets the eye.