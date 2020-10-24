Dave Eanet previews Northwestern’s 2020 football season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Everything is a little weird in this pandemic year of 2020, and that’s especially true when it comes to college football in the Big Ten.

At first, it was supposed to start on September 3rd, then it was postponed to the spring. A month later, the season was reinstated with better testing, with a nine-game scheduling beginning in late October.

So in the end, Northwestern will be able to take the field this fall in hopes rebounding after a poor 3-9 season in 2019. Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats have a lot of questions they hope to answer from a year ago when they take the field against Maryland on Saturday night.

The voice of Northwestern football Dave Eanet will be front and center for whatever will take place over the next two-and-a-half months. He previewed the 2020 season with Josh Frydman on GN Sports Friday night.

You can watch their full discussion in the video above.