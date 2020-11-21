Dave Eanet previews Northwestern-Wisconsin on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It’s been quite a turnaround for Pat Fitzgerald’s team in the first four games of the 2020 season.

Already Northwestern has one more win than they did a year ago and currently sit tied atop the Big Ten West division along with their opponent on Saturday. Tenth-ranked Wisconsin comes to Evanston undefeated in their two games they’ve played around a COVID-19 outbreak so far in 2020.

The winner will have an inside track to play for the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on December 19th.

“Mr. Cat” Dave Eanet – The Voice of Northwestern Football – talked about the match-up along with the Wildcats’ season so far on GN Sports with Josh Frydman. He even looked ahead to the upcoming Northwestern basketball season as well, and you can watch the conversation in the video above.