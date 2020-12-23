Dan Wiederer previews the Bears’ game with the Jaguars on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Once again, hope remains alive for Bears’ fans as December of 2020 continues on.

Thanks to back-to-back victories and the new seventh seed in the NFC, Matt Nagy’s team is still in the thick of the race for a Wild Card spot. They’ll need some help to get it done, but not enough to make it impossible for this once struggling Bears’ team to sneak into the postseason.

Another good shot at a win comes this weekend against the Jaguars, who currently are the worst team in the NFL. Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune joined Lauren Magiera to talk about the team’s penultimate game of the 2020 regular season on Wednesday’s GN Sports.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.