Dan Wiederer looks ahead to Bears-Vikings on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Do fans dare talk about the playoffs?

It’s not quite a reach for the Bears since a 9-7 record would give them a shot to get the new seventh-seed in the NFC Playoffs. Yet the team just snapped a six-game losing streak against a struggling Texans team, so it’s important for fans not to get ahead of themselves.

Ahead of Sunday’s game with the Vikings in Minneapolis, which is essentially a postseason elimination game, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune gave his thoughts on the Bears after snapping that long losing streak against Houston.

Watch his interview with Lauren Magiera in the video above.