Dan Dakich talks Big Ten Basketball on GN Sports

CHICAGO – On Tuesday night, he got a chance to see what Brad Underwood’s team can offer as 2020 turns to 2021.

Illinois came up with a resounding victory over Minnesota to open the Big Ten season, and showed that they will be a team to contend with in the coming months.

Dan Dakich was a color commentator on that game for ESPN and he discussed what he saw out of the Illini on Tuesday night on Wednesday’s GN Sports. He also talked about the conference as a whole with Dan Roan in his segment for the show.

You can watch their discussion in the video above.