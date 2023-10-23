CHICAGO — A new season for the Chicago Bulls will feature a number of the same players with the hope for some different results over the next six months.

The team’s “big three” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic are back while Lonzo Ball, still hobbled by a bad knee, will miss this season.

Executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas once again chose to keep that core together with a few minor additions in hopes that continuity could lead to progress. It’s up to Billy Donovan to see if he can find a way to get more out of the group over the course of 82 games in hopes of a return to the NBA Playoffs.

If he shouldn’t, then Karnisovas could have some big decisions to make around the trade deadline and perhaps have a new take on the team’s core.

Former NBA player Corey Maggette, who has been an analyst after his playing days for a few outlets, joined GN Sports on Monday night to give his thoughts on the Bulls as they get ready to start the new season.

He also talked about the NBA in general with Jarrett Payton on the show, especially an Eastern Conference that saw a few teams make additions this offseason.

You can watch the Bellwood native and former Fenwick High School star’s full interview in the video above.