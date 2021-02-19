Connor McKnight discusses the White Sox on GN Sports as spring training begins

CHICAGO – Last year was the one in which the team broke through to end a dreaded 12-year playoff drought as their long rebuild started coming to fruition.

Now the expectations are quite a big higher.

In the opening days of training camp, a number of White Sox players & executives talked about the goal for the White Sox being a World Series championship. It will be up to Tony La Russa, who is managing for the first time in nine year, to get the team their first championship in 16 years.

ESPN 1000 White Sox pre and postgame host Connor McKnight discussed a number of topics around the team on Friday’s GN Sports with Josh Frydman. You can watch their conversation in the video above.