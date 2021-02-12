Chris Boden talks about the Blackhawks’ surprising start on GN Sports

CHICAGO – After an offseason of negative surprises, the Blackhawks have had some pleasant ones in the first month of the season.

Despite a loss on Thursday in which they blew a two-goal lead in the final three minutes, Jeremy Colliton’s team is playing better than most people thought. They’re 6-5-4 on the season and within distance of the top of the Central Division, which is aided by having a few games in hand.

