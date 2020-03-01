Chicago Fire FC coach Raphael Wicky previews the 2020 season on GN Sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a new time and new era for Chicago Fire FC, from their logo to their home venue to the team itself.

It's all apart of a change of image for the franchise that fell on some hard times over the past decade, and Raphael Wicky is the one that will try to get things going again on the pitch.

Before opening the season against the Seattle Sounders on Sunday afternoon, Jarrett Payton sat down with the new head coach to discuss what's ahead for the club at their media day in Los Angeles.

See that entire interview from GN Sports by clicking on the video above.