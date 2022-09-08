CHICAGO – Brian Urlacher sees no reason why Roquan Smith shouldn’t be paid big time by the Bears.

“He’s the best player on that team – offense defense whatever you want to say. He’s only going to get better playing in the Will. That was Lance’s [Briggs] position in that defense. This kid can fly. He can flat out fly. I don’t know if there’s been an athlete like him playing the Will position in this defense ever. [Derrick] Brooks was great down in Tampa, but he couldn’t run like this guy. Roquan is a different kind of athlete when it comes to getting from Point A to Point B. He gets there and he hits people.”

The Hall of Fame linebacker went deep with Jarrett Payton about Roquan, Justin Fields, Soldier Field’s new sod, the potential move to Arlington Heights, what it’s like being a parent in the college recruiting process and whether JP should try to restore his hair, too.