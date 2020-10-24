Brian Griese talks about the Bears’ 5-1 start to the 2020 season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – The national conversation when it comes to the Bears tends to focus on two things: The defense is very good and the offense, right now, is not.

It’s an odd balance for a 5-1 team but in 2020 Matt Nagy’s team has had just enough to make it work to put themselves in good position a third of the way through the season.

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese feels the same – but there’s something in particular in offense that is a major issue for the Bears moving forward.

That was just one of the many topics that he discussed on GN Sports Friday with Lauren Magiera. You can watch their full discussion in the video above.