CHICAGO – Winning the Big Ten championship and the big old trophy that comes with it made a lot of people go crazy in Champaign Sunday, including Brad Underwood.

It’s a moment nobody who was there will forget, but it’s the coach’s job now to make his players forget and lock in on what’s ahead.

Dan Roan talked to Underwood about the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA tournaments and what he learned from last year’s Big Dance.