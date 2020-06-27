Andy Masur looks ahead to the start of the shortened MLB season on GN Sports

CHICAGO – At last, we have a baseball season, but how is it all going to look?

Sixty games is shorter than anyone has seen in the game, and some unusual regulations due to COVID-19 will change the landscape of the game for the next few months.

On top of that, the White Sox are hoping to live up to major expectations set before the pandemic took hold back in March.

Andy Masur of WGN Radio appeared on GN Sports to talk about all of those topics with Josh Frydman. You can watch their wide-ranging conversation in the video above.