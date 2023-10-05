CHICAGO — So far in the 2023 season, the Bears are one of the teams that’s been talked about a lot in the NFL, and for all the wrong reasons.

The team enters their Thursday night match-up with the Commanders in Landover, Maryland last in the league at 0-4. They just tied their franchise record for a lead blown in a 31-28 loss to the Broncos in front of the home fans last year and look generally out of sync.

Already there is talk that Matt Eberflus’ job could be in danger early in his second year while there is a lot of doubt being cast on the moves made by general manager Ryan Poles.

What can the Bears’ do to save their season – and maybe this era of the team?

Andrew Whitworth, a two-time NFL first-team All-Pro offensive lineman, 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and current Amazon Thursday Night Football analyst, joined GN Sports to discuss what he’s seen out of the Bears so far this season.

He touched on a number of issues for the team as they get ready for Thursday night’s game against Washington in his discussion with Jarrett Payton.

You can watch the entire discussion with Whitworth in the video above.