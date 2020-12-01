Adam Amin discusses the Bulls ahead of the start of training camp on GN Sports

CHICAGO – He’s entering the job fulltime for the first time this Winter, and it comes at a unique time for the franchise.

The Bulls have restructured their team at the the top with new Executive Vice President Arturas Karnisovas, general manager Marc Eversley, and head coach Billy Donovan. The hope is to start a new era of the franchise and return success that hasn’t been with the team for a half-decade.

Adam Amin will be calling those games this year in the shortened 72-game schedule during the 2020-2021 campaign, watching the changes play out in front of him over the next six months.

Ahead of the start of training camp on Tuesday, Adam joined Dan Roan for a conversation on the team on GN Sports Monday night. You can watch that interview in the video above.