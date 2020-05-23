Glenbrook North’s Justin Georgacakis wins ‘Double-Goal’ coach award

NORTHBROOK – Being a coach takes on a pair of roles, whether in youth sports or the pros.

This person must first figure out a strategic plan to give players an edge in the particular sport of their choosing. At the same time, he or she must provide emotional support to the athlete to give them the chance to mentally navigate challenges on and off the field of play.

Justin Georgacakis of Glenbrook North High School has managed to do both, and it’s earned him a major honor.

The head Lacrosse and assistant football head for the Spartans was named one of 25 recipients of the “Double-Goal Coach Award” presented by the Positive Coaching Alliance. It’s given to those who are able to balance the desire to win with the importance of instilling the right attitude in their athletes.

Josh Frydman caught up with Georgacakis to talk about the award, and you can watch that segment in the video above.