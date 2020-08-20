Giolito leads White Sox to sweep of Tigers

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 28: Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox delivers the ball against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 28, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 5-0 Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.

The White Sox hadn’t swept a four-game set against the Tigers since Sept. 1-4, 2005, the year of their only World Series title since the 1917 season.

Anderson hit a solo homer off reliever Tyler Alexander to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fourth. The shortstop had eight hits and seven RBIs in the series.

Free-falling Detroit (9-14) dropped its ninth straight. At 15-11, Chicago moved as many as four games over .500 for the first time since April 29 of the 2017 season.

The White Sox wasted no time to jump on right-hander Spencer Turnbull (2-2), who walked three batters in a torturous 37-pitch first inning. No Tigers starter lasted more than 4 1/3 innings in the series.

With one out, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jiménez walked around a José Abreu double to load the bases. Edwin Encarnación also coaxed a free pass to force home a run, then Nomar Mazara’s fielder’s choice groundout and James McCann’s double plated two more.

Danny Mendick doubled off Alexander to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third.

Detroit threatened against Giolito only in the third when it loaded the bases with one out on two singles and an error. He fanned Niko Goodrum and Cristin Stewart to squelch the rally.

The Tigers hoped for a respite after they suffered their 20th straight loss against Cleveland last weekend, but the White Sox were no less a challenge themselves. A year ago, Chicago won 12 of 18 games between the two clubs and outscored Detroit by a 113-86 margin.