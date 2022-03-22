LAKE FOREST – Over the past few years, there was one move in free agency that didn’t happen for the Bears: The signing of a fullback.

But on Tuesday, with a new regime that features a new general manager and head coach, it happened.

Blasingame is the first fullback on the Bears' roster since Michael Burton played on the team in the 2018 season. @WGNNews https://t.co/yWJzSl0gGF — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 22, 2022

The Bears made official their signing of Khari Blasingame to a one-year deal, and it’s quite a moment for a team that didn’t have a use for a fullback in the Matt Nagy era.

It marks the first time that they’ll have a player at that position on the roster since Michael Burton played for the Bears back in 2018. He would take the field in nine games that season, including the Wild Card playoff contest against the Eagles. He had one start against the Packers in Week 1 at Lambeau Field that season, making his only catch in that game.

Burton wouldn’t have a carry that season and was inactive for eight games.

Now that a fullback is in the plans for new head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Blasingame comes to Chicago after three seasons with the Titans. Mainly a blocking role, the fullback played in 32 games in Tennessee with 13 starts, making ten total receptions for 97 yards.

Blasingame’s only rushing attempts came in 2021 when he played in 11 games with three starts as he carried the ball three times for six yards while also making two receptions.

Over the last three seasons, the fullback has appeared in five playoff games for the Titans, including their run to the AFC Championship during the 2019 season.