From Joe Maddon to a mic’d up Kris Bryant & Anthony Rizzo, it was a memorable Cubs’ day at Sloan Park

PEORIA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 24: Anthony Rizzo #44 and Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs during the MLB spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at Peoria Stadium on February 24, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. – With nearly a month of games featuring a mix of starters and reserves, sometimes Cactus League contests can come and go without many people noticing.

But that wasn’t the case on Monday, where Cubs’ fans were treated to quite an interesting afternoon in a number of ways at Sloan Park during their game against the Angels.

First and foremost, the Cubs were facing their former manager for the first time since they let him go last fall. But Joe Maddon still means a lot to the current team and the fanbase since his creative style helped the Cubs to a World Series title and four playoff appearances.

Maddon met with a number of his former players along with new Cubs’ manager David Ross before the game began at Sloan Park while also receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

While that moment would have usually been the highlight of this day, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo played their part as well. But it wasn’t their play that was doing the talking, but rather their own words during the broadcast that made the contest memorable.

"Feeling a heater right here because I've only seen one today from him." @ARizzo44 called it. pic.twitter.com/ebcRqr65RN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

In the third inning, Rizzo got a base hit while talking to the announcers through the at-bat. He even said on the mic that he was considering going for a double, but at the last second decided against it.

The pair also had a few candid moments in the dugouts that were caught on the mic. Rizzo and Bryant started talking about Selena Gomez at one point, with the first baseman trying to sing a bit as well.

Kris Bryant used “Hamilton Porter” as his alias on the road and David Ross used “Jake Taylor” as his. pic.twitter.com/C1ZcFsr1HH — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) March 2, 2020

Bryant even revealed that he would use the alias “Hamilton Porter” from the movie “The Sandlot” on the road the last few years.

All of these elements made for an entertaining afternoon at Sloan Park as the Cubs beat the Angels 9-4.