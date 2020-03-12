Fred Hoiberg releases statement after appearing ill during Big Ten tournament, hospital stay

University of Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg released a statement Thursday after being taken to the hospital after Wednesday’s game.

The former Chicago Bulls head coach said he was feeling under the weather prior to Wednesday night’s game against Indiana. Hoiberg said he was cleared by a tournament doctor.

But during the game Hoiberg appeared visibly ill. Photos that circulated on social media showed him with his head down.

Hoiberg left with four minutes left in the game and was taken to the hospital as a precaution were he was diagnosed with the common cold.

“Please let it be known that I would never do anything that would put my team, family or anyone else in harm’s way,” Hoiberg said.

In a statement Hoiberg offered thoughts and prayers for everyone affected by COVID-19.