Frank Thomas discusses the White Sox, Field of Dreams game on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – He knows what it means to be a part of a World Series championship team, having done so as a member of the White Sox in 2005.

Sixteen years later, the club is in a position to do the same as August continues as they lead the American League Central division by 11 games with 47 games to go.

Frank Thomas, a five-time All-Star, two time American League MVP, and Baseball Hall of Famer, has been watching the club closely all season long as an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago. He joined WGN News Now Sports Talk as part of an appearance for Essilor Verilux Lenses.

He discussed the team’s pursuit of a world championship, the efforts of the team to overcome injuries, the contribution of manager Tony La Russa, along with the upcoming “Field of Dreams Game” with Larry Hawley this week.

You can watch the full interview from WGN News Now in the video above.

For more information on Essilor Verilux Lenses, click here.