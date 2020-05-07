Four primetime games highlight Bears 2020 regular season schedule

Football: Chicago Bears Danny Trevathan (59) during game vs Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Denver, CO 9/15/2019 CREDIT: Jamie Schwaberow (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X162888 TK1 )

CHICAGO – The Bears will play four primetime games and end their season hosting Green Bay after the NFL announced its season schedule Thursday night.

Coming of a third place NFC North finish at 8-8, the Bears are hoping to get back to the playoffs after a busy offseason and draft.

Highlights include hosting Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football, playing in the Rams’ new stadium on Monday Night Football and playing up in Green Bay on Sunday Night Football.

The two Monday Night Football matchups are the first time the Bears have played twice on MNF since 2016.

Chicago enters the 2020 campaign with a decent amount of uncertainty in two key areas. For starters, it’s hard to predict at this moment if any fans will attend games at Soldier Field this season.

On top of that, the Bears brought in 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to compete against Mitch Trubisky. Over the weekend, the Bears declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option.

If Chicago picked up the former second-overall selection’s option, they would have owed him $24.8 million in 2021.

Take a look at the full schedule below

Week 1, Sept. 13 – at Detroit. Noon on FOX.

– at Detroit. Noon on FOX. Week 2, Sept. 20 – New York Giants. Noon on CBS.

– New York Giants. Noon on CBS. Week 3, Sept. 27 – at Atlanta. Noon on FOX.

– at Atlanta. Noon on FOX. Week 4, Oct. 4 – Indianapolis. Noon on CBS.

– Indianapolis. Noon on CBS. Week 5, Oct. 8 – Tampa Bay. 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network (Thursday Night Football)

– Tampa Bay. 7:20 p.m. on NFL Network (Thursday Night Football) Week 6, Oct. 18 – at Carolina. Noon on FOX.

– at Carolina. Noon on FOX. Week 7, Oct. 26 – at Los Angeles Rams. 7:15 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

– at Los Angeles Rams. 7:15 p.m. on ESPN (Monday Night Football) Week 8, Nov. 1 – New Orleans. 3:15 p.m. on FOX.

– New Orleans. 3:15 p.m. on FOX. Week 9, Nov. 8 – at Tennessee. Noon on FOX.

– at Tennessee. Noon on FOX. Week 10, Nov. 16 – Minnesota. 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. (Monday Night Football)

– Minnesota. 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. (Monday Night Football) Week 11 – Bye week

– Bye week Week 12, Nov. 29 – at Green Bay. 7:20 p.m. on NBC. (Sunday Night Football)

– at Green Bay. 7:20 p.m. on NBC. (Sunday Night Football) Week 13, Dec. 6 – Detroit. Noon on FOX.

– Detroit. Noon on FOX. Week 14, Dec. 13 – Houston. Noon on CBS.

– Houston. Noon on CBS. Week 15, Dec. 20 – at Minnesota. Noon on FOX.

– at Minnesota. Noon on FOX. Week 16, Dec. 27 – at Jacksonville. Noon on FOX.

– at Jacksonville. Noon on FOX. Week 17, Jan. 3 – Green Bay. Noon on FOX.

The Bears will open the preseason schedule at home against the Cleveland Browns and will face Vic Fangio and company in week two out in Denver. Chicago then hosts the defending NFC champions San Francisco in Week three followed by heading down to Tennessee to wrap up the preseason.

All dates and times of the preseason are undetermined at this point, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s unknown at this time if fans will be allowed to attend games or not.