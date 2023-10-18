CHICAGO — While there were no Chicago teams to make the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2023, there are a few players who are up for postseason awards.

That includes the Gold Gloves, where four fielders from city teams – three from the Cubs and one from the White Sox – are up for the honor in their respective leagues.

On the north side, two reigning National League Gold Glove winners have a chance to get it again. Left fielder Ian Happ, who won his first Gold Glove in 2022, is up for the award at the same position along with David Peralta of the Dodgers and Eddie Rosario of the Braves.

Dansby Swanson, who won his first Gold Glove at shortstop with Atlanta in 2022, is up for the award for a second straight season. He’s a finalist along with Francisco Lindor of the Mets and Ezequiel Tovar of the Rockies.

Nico Hoerner will be seeking his first Gold Glove at second base for his play during the 2023 season and is in the running along with Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres and Bryson Stott of the Phillies.

Luis Robert is the lone White Sox representative among the finalists for the awards in the American League as he is seeking his second Gold Glove in center field in his career. Capturing the honor in 2020, he’s also in the running for the award in 2023 with Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners and Kevin Kiermaier of the Blue Jays.

All four players will find out if they won the Gold Glove Award on ESPN’s “Baseball Tonight” on Sunday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. central time.