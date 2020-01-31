Former UIC star Curtis Granderson announces retirement from baseball

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 23: Curtis Granderson #21 of the Miami Marlin is greeted in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson is retiring from baseball after 16 seasons.

Granderson grew up in Lynwood and earned a two-sport scholarship to the University of Illinois-Chicago.

The Detroit Tigers drafted him in the third round in 2002 and he helped them reach the World Series in 2006. Granderson also played for the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Marlins, Brewers and Blue Jays.

“As I close out this wonderful chapter in my life and step away from my days on the field, I know that my role in this game is only just getting started,” Granderson writes on Twitter. “I look forward to continuing my work helping to diversify the sports, paving the way for young kids to learn and grow.”

Granderson helps children around Chicago through his Grand Kids Foundation. He also helped fund Curtis Granderson Stadium at UIC in 2014.

It’s been an incredible journey! Thanks for the ride of a lifetime, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 31, 2020