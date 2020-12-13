Former UIC coach Jimmy Collins passes away at 74

CHICAGO – Former UIC head coach Jimmy Collins passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 74.

Collins is the only coach to lead the Flames to the NCAA tournament, doing so three times in his 14 years at the helm. He also is the winningest coach in the history of the program, amassing 218 victories and four 20-plus win seasons.

Before taking over at UIC, Collins was a longtime assistant at the University of Illinois. He was a key recruiter for Lou Henson during his 13 seasons in Champaign. Collins is credited as one of the architects of the 1989 “Flyin’ Illini” Final Four team.

The Syracuse-native played in the Final Four himself at New Mexico State, where he was a second team All-American for the Aggies. Collins was the eleventh overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft. He played two seasons for the Bulls before heading to the ABA.

His daughter Brandi did not elaborate on the exact nature of his death on Twitter, but said the family is “left with many questions.”

My dad, known to some as Coach Jimmy Collins, has passed. He was a brother, friend and mentor to many. A loving husband and father. His death at this time and manner was neither natural nor inescapable, my family is left with many questions. I’m devastated. My family is broken. pic.twitter.com/kAlsVdSOsm — Brandi CD (@BrandingBrandi) December 13, 2020

I share news about the unnatural death of my dad not just in grief. I’ll take the vaccine, it’s critical everyone does. But do NOT dismiss mistrust of the medical community. Seek to understand & address root causes. POC &poor ppl have many reasons to lack trust beyond Trump. — Brandi CD (@BrandingBrandi) December 13, 2020

In addition to Brandi, Collins is survived by his wife, Hettie, and his three other children, Erica, Kenny, and Semaj.