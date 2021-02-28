Former Notre Dame nose tackle, NFL player Louis Nix found dead at the age of 29

Former Notre Dame star nose tackle Louis Nix was found dead at the age of 29 on Saturday, three days after he was initially reported missing by his mother. (Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics.)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Former Notre Dame star nose tackle Louis Nix was found dead at the age of 29 on Saturday, three days after he was initially reported missing by his mother.

Nix’s car was found in a pond near his Jacksonville apartment Saturday, and Nix was discovered dead inside.

Nix was a Jacksonville native who played four years at Notre Dame before becoming a 3rd round NFL draft choice.

Nix played parts of three seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2016.