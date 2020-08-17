Former Northwestern RB Jason Wright becomes 1st Black NFL team president with Washington

LOUDON COUNTY, VA. – A former Northwestern football player who left his mark on the Wildcats program made NFL history on Monday.

We are happy to announce that we have appointed Jason Wright as Team President. pic.twitter.com/nIoUvoKON9 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 17, 2020

Jason Wright, who played for Northwestern from 2000-2003 where he was a standout on the field and an Academic All-American of it, was named the Washington Football Team’s president. He becomes the first African-American to hold that position in NFL history and is the fourth former player to be named a team president.

After his seven-year NFL playing career with the Falcons, Browns, and Cardinals ended after the 2010 season, Wright got his MBA from the University of Chicago. He then joined McKinsey and Company, a management and consulting firm in Washington D.C., rising to the level of partner during his time there since 2013.

Wright is also a trustee at the Union Theological Seminary in New York.

In four seasons at Northwestern, Wright rushed for 2,525 yards and 32 touchdowns, serving as captain of the team while also earning Academic All-American honors.