Former Loyola star Cameron Krutwig prepares for pro basketball

VERNON HILLS – Cameron Krutwig was made for “March Madness.”

“Everyone was like, ‘I’m a big jolly guy, funny.’ Every March Madness there are 1-2 guys that become heroes or the story of March Madness, and this year I was one of those guys.,” said the former Loyola center.

Krutwig capped off his career as one of the most decorated Ramblers of all time but knew he was ready for a new chapter.

“I’ve been telling people I’m at peace with it all,” Krutwig says of his decision to turn pro. “People ask me, ‘why don’t you come back for one more year? ‘I just felt nothing left for me to do in college.”

The All-American from Algonquin helped transform the Loyola program. Now, he’s transforming his game –and his body– to reach the next level.

“Obviously I’ve always been like a bigger guy, especially in college I was this big mountain man guy, but now as I progress and try to evolve my game, you gotta be slim and be able to guard, and it’s been going pretty well.”

Since leaving Loyola, Krutwig looks like a different person. He trains at Spear Sports Performance in Vernon Hills five days a week. He’s already shed 10 pounds and sees the difference it’s made on the court.

“I think right now I’ve been playing some of best basketball I’ve ever played in my life, and I think I have so much more to go and I definitely think the slim body helps,” Krutwig said.

As the weight comes off, more shots go up –hoping to convince NBA teams his game translates to the pros.

“I didn’t really shoot the ball much in college, it wasn’t asked of me,” Krutwig says. “I’ve been grinding, working on my shot every day. I have good form, it’s just about getting reps and getting more comfortable. I’m definitely making strides. Just got to be able to have a chance to show some people I can shoot.”

And a shot to show this march legend is made for the next level, too.