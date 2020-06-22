Former Illinois RB, WR Bobby Mitchell has his No. 49 retired by the Redskins

Football: Closeup of Washington Redskins Bobby Mitchell (49) during game vs Los Angeles Rams at District of Columbia Stadium. Washington, DC 10/7/1962 CREDIT: Walter Iooss Jr. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X8757 F6 )

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA. – Earlier this spring, Illinois football mourned the loss of an important member of their family.

Bobby Mitchell, who was a two-sport athlete at the school, died on April 5th at the age of 84 in Washington D.C.

RIP Illini legend and HOFer Bobby Mitchell. Your actions on and off the field serve as a high standard for Illinois Football! Our thoughts and prayers are with Gwen and the Mitchell family! pic.twitter.com/55Xk5Lul0e — Lovie Smith (@LovieSmith) April 6, 2020

His time in Champaign was the start of a Hall of Fame career in the National Football League, and Mitchell’s fame went beyond his play on the field.

The running back became the first African-American player in the history of the Washington Redskins, who under owner George Preston Marshall had refused to integrate until 1962. That year, the team traded the draft rights to reigning Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis to acquired Mitchell from the Browns.

After a stellar career in Washington, the team is giving him the honor only afforded to one other in their history.

"Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Football League."#Illini 🔶🔷https://t.co/xpWrld8gKv — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) June 22, 2020

This weekend, the Redskins retired the No. 49 he wore while with the team from 1962-1968, joining Sammy Baugh as the only players in franchise history to receive that honor.

In his time with the team, Mitchell was elected to the Pro Bowl three times while also being named a first-team All-Pro from 1962-1964. He led the NFL in reception yardage twice while also leading the league in catches in 1962 and touchdowns in 1964.

Mitchell was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, which was in the middle of a 41-year career in the Redskins’ front office.

Before arriving on the scene in the NFL, Mitchell found success in two different sports with Illinois.

He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection in football in 1955 in his sophomore season, and despite struggling with injuries his junior year, came back to earn all-conference honors again in 1958.

Mitchell led Illinois to an indoor and outdoor track championship in 1958 in the same year while also winning the conference title in 100, 220-yard dash. Mitchell briefly set the indoor world record in the 70-yard low hurdles in 1958 as well.

Mitchell had a part helping African-American athletes in many ways during his playing days and beyond. That included participating in the now-famous “Cleveland Summit” to show support for Muhammad Ali along with finding ways to help Black athletes in American sports in June of 1967.