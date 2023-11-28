DEKALB, Ill. — A wide receiver who played high school football in the southern suburbs and earned both freshman All-American and First Team All-Mid American Conference (MAC) honors, has hit the transfer portal, according to a post on X Tuesday.

Trayvon Rudolph, who played football at Crete-Monee High School from 2016-19, announced his intent to enter the transfer portal after spending three seasons at Northern Illinois University.

NIU wideout and return man and former @CreteMoneeFB standout Trayvon Rudolph entering the transfer portal. https://t.co/RCmqt2m3AF — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) November 28, 2023

Rudolph was a freshman All-American in 2020 and a First Team All-MAC selection by Pro Football Focus in 2021, his best season with the Huskies, where he caught 49 passes for 877 receiving yards (17.9 yards-per-catch) and seven touchdowns. Rudolph also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and scored a rushing touchdown in 2021.

Originally a walk-on before earning a scholarship heading into the 2020 college football season, Rudolph missed all of the 2022 college football season with an undisclosed season-ending injury during preseason training camp and has two years of eligibility remaining on his college playing career.