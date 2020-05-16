Former DePaul basketball players now at the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19

CHICAGO – For a second time in their lives, they are a part of an organization hoping for excellence.

While at DePaul, Brooke Schulte and Peter Ryckbosch were both doing what they could to help their respective basketball programs win. Now the pair are apart of Northwestern Memorial Hospital in their efforts to win a more important batter.

Ryckbosch and Schulte are both ER clinical nurses at the hospital, standing on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve seen the terrible toll the virus has had on Chicagoans while also receiving support in the fight from people they don’t even know.

Both talked with Josh Frydman about what its been like the past few months during the pandemic, and you can see that story in the video above.